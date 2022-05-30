Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report $9.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.52 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $42.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $32.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $572.35. 59,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,796. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average of $587.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.