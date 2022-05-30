Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.70 Million

Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) will post sales of $64.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $50.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.64 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

TTCF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 14,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 129,367 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

