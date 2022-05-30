Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will report $220.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $164.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $889.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.37 million to $910.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $930.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 28,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

