Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $36.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

