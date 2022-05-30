Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.98. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

