Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 318,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,709. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.