Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $357.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.06 million to $363.87 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 39,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,950. The company has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.