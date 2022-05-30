Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 722,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

