Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

