Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Amphenol worth $214,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

