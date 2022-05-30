AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $95.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.