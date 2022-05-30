American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $74,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average of $175.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

