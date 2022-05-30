American Capital Management Inc. Has $36.50 Million Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 324,958 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of Cognyte Software worth $36,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 121,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,260,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 324,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,627,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 720,652 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 13,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,875. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.