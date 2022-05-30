American Capital Management Inc. Has $259.20 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 6.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $259,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $13.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.61. 25,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.