American Capital Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. 10,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,127. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

