American Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,969 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

