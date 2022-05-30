American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,281 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises 2.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of AeroVironment worth $94,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after buying an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,198.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

