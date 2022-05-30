Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $112.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.43.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,847. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.