Alua Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,739 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 4.7% of Alua Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alua Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $85,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 176,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

