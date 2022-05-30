Altos Ventures Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,860,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,920,000. Vacasa comprises about 1.7% of Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altos Ventures Management Inc. owned about 48.65% of Vacasa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,583,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 43,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,430. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

