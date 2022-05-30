Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 2,563,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Altice USA has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

