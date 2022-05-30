Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.