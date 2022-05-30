Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 8,020 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stereotaxis worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 111,076 shares of company stock valued at $199,225 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

