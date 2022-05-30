Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,962,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $250.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

