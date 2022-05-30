Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 24,908 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 394,971 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,243,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.95 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 302,500 shares of company stock worth $1,775,275 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

