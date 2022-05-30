Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

