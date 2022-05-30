Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
MRC Global Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
