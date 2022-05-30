Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $12,115,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.