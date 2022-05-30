Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 78,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 31.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $4,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.19 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

