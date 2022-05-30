Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cabot stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

