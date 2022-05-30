Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 3,547 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.