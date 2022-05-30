Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 594,486 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.47% of Synovus Financial worth $171,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,080,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.