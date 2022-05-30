Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 54,723 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.25% of Matador Resources worth $184,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE MTDR opened at $61.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $61.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

