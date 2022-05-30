Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 355,316 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355,316 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $177,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

