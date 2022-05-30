Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,182 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.85% of NVR worth $174,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,467.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,998.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,416.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,004.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

