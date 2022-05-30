Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 329,723 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.92% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $177,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

