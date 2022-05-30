Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.43% of Cactus worth $185,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,282 shares of company stock worth $26,659,370 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

