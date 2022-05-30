Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $200.24 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $200,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $19.45 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

