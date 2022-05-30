Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $164.93 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.09% of Trupanion worth $164,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $68.96 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

