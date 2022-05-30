Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $159.91 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of LPL Financial worth $159,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

