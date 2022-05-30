Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Ameren worth $182,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,080,000 after purchasing an additional 163,630 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,737 shares of company stock worth $6,422,847. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

