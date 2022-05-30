Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.05% of Vertiv worth $192,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $11.44 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,144.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

