Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 613,663 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.88% of Carter’s worth $208,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI opened at $77.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.