Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,938,052 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.96% of Dycom Industries worth $196,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

