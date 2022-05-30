Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.43% of Cactus worth $185,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.34 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,282 shares of company stock worth $26,659,370. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

