Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 768,098 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $196,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $62.30 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

