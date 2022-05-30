Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 482,848 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.80% of Ameren worth $182,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.