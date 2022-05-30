Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 482,848 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.80% of Ameren worth $182,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.
Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
