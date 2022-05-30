Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 215,439 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,266,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,439 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $186,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.41 on Monday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.