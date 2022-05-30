Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Allbirds stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 95,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

