Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ALIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 352,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 1,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

